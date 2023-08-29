NZ needs to come clean on its ITMO strategy, analyst says

Published 07:16 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 10:40 on August 29, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

New Zealand needs to make a decision on how it intends to make up the 100-million tonne emissions shortfall to meet its 2030 climate, an analyst told a conference Tuesday, describing it as the elephant not in the room.