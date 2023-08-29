Vietnam, Singapore sign LoI on correspondingly adjusted Paris carbon credits

Published 06:41 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 10:30 on August 29, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

Vietnam and Singapore have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to operationalise their Article 6 partnership, which would pave the way for activating the trade of correspondingly adjusted carbon credits between the two Southeast Asian nations.