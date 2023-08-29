Asia-focused offset standard launches in Singapore, targets technology-based solutions

Published 10:57 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 10:57 on August 29, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A new carbon offsets standard and registry focused on Asia launched in Singapore on Tuesday, eyeing the potential of urban- and technology-based solutions in the region, local media reported.