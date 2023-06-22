Consumer groups file complaint against 17 European airlines’ sustainability claims

A coalition of consumer advocacy groups has lodged a formal complaint to the European Commission and consumer protection authorities against 17 airlines, including major carriers such as Ryanair, Lufthansa, and Air France, over their sustainability claims.