Senegal signs €2.5 bln just energy transition partnership deal with Europe and Canada

Published 15:57 on June 22, 2023 / Last updated at 16:17 on June 22, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International / No Comments

Senegal has inked a deal with members of the European Union, the UK, and Canada in which the West African country will receive €2.5 billion to help it achieve a target of 40% of installed electricity capacity from renewables by 2030, the country's president announced at the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on Thursday.