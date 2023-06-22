EU proposes global carbon pricing at Paris summit to close climate finance gap

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed the world moves towards a global carbon pricing system to close the gap in climate finance and channel funding to developing economies and those to be the most impacted by global warming, speaking at the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.