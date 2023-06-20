California should re-engage on carbon market leadership when considering linkage, watchdog says

Published 23:11 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 23:11 on June 20, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California should take a larger role in engaging climate cooperation with subnational jurisdictions when it considers expanding agreements with its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme, the state’s carbon market watchdog said Tuesday.