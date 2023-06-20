Americas > Blockchain-based marketplace launches for CCUS carbon credits

Blockchain-based marketplace launches for CCUS carbon credits

Published 22:51 on June 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:51 on June 20, 2023  /  Americas, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A US-based company on Tuesday announced a new blockchain-based marketplace for credits sourced from carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technology.

A US-based company on Tuesday announced a new blockchain-based marketplace for credits sourced from carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technology.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software