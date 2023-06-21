US commodities regulator seeks tips on carbon market misconduct

Published 00:04 on June 21, 2023 / Last updated at 00:04 on June 21, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday issued an alert to inform the public on how to report instances of fraud and manipulation in carbon markets, as the regulator asserts its authority to oversee the spot credits that inform environmental futures contracts.