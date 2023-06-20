Asia Pacific > China softens rhetoric on CBAM, though next step remains uncertain -analysts

China softens rhetoric on CBAM, though next step remains uncertain -analysts

Published 11:59 on June 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:59 on June 20, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

China appeared to strike a milder tone regarding its opposition to the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) at this month's WTO talks, though the country's next step against the planned carbon border measure remains unclear, according to analysts.

China appeared to strike a milder tone regarding its opposition to the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) at this month’s WTO talks, though the country’s next step against the planned carbon border measure remains unclear, according to analysts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software