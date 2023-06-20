European new vehicle CO2 emissions drop for third year as EV registrations surge

Average CO2 emissions of new cars and vans in Europe dropped for a third consecutive year in 2022, according to provisional data published Tuesday, with pure EVs or hybrids representing nearly one in four car registrations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.