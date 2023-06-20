Australian govt’s nature repair market bill in doubt after Coalition reverses its support

Australia’s world-first nature repair market legislation is in jeopardy following the opposition Coalition’s decision to withdraw its support.

The bill is part of the governing framework the Albanese Labor government is putting together to create a national market for nature restoration, dubbed by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek as a green Wall Street.

Last month, the Coalition – the conservative Liberal and National parties – announced it would support the government’s legislation in parliament, noting its similarity to its own biodiversity stewardship bill.

However, a spokesperson for Shadow Environment Minister Jonathan Duniam confirmed to Carbon Pulse Tuesday the party had withdrawn its support via Deputy Leader David Littleproud in the lower house.

“The basic problem is the bill goes much further than ours did,” the spokesperson said.

“Our legislation only covered agricultural land, but [Labor’s] bill covers all land tenure, and water, which creates a number of complications.”

The spokesperson said the party had received stakeholder feedback voicing uncertainty on how the government would regulate the scheme at the scope and breadth that it is being proposed.

However, he emphasised the party was supportive of the concept of biodiversity markets, noting other schemes emerging globally.

The government’s legislation is currently before a cross-party senate committee, which will scrutinise the bill in a series of public hearings next week.

The Coalition spokesperson said the party’s representatives would use the hearings to ask how the government intended to govern the scheme as its currently proposed.

“At this stage we’re not entirely sure how it will work or how [the government] is going to sort out those issues,” he said.

If the Coalition maintains its opposition to the legislation, the government will be forced to rely on support from the Greens on the crossbench in the Senate to pass the legislation.

The Greens have been pushing the government on broader environmental law reform, particularly on including a “climate trigger” in the Environmental Conservation and Biodiversity Act, which would force the government to assess new projects on its climate impacts.

Greens environment spokesperson Senator Sarah-Hanson Young told the Guardian that “without a climate trigger to stop pollution and a ban on native forest logging, the government’s environment plan is not really an environment plan at all”.

“We are always willing to speak with the minister about how to best stop the destruction of our environment but as it stands the nature repair market seems irreparable,” she said.

Minister Plibersek however defended the bill, telling the outlet that it was supported by peak bodies including the National Farmers’ Federation, the Northern Land Council, and Farmers for Climate Action.

“The Nationals claim to support people who live on the land. By changing their mind and withdrawing support, they’re preventing farmers from getting rewarded for looking after their land,” she said.

Environmental groups have argued that the legislation in its current form will do little, if anything to protect nature, due to the loosely-worded policy language that could potentially lead to double counting and additionality issues in the Australian biodiversity market.

Potential market participants have also raised concerns over fungibility issues with proposed biodiversity certificates.

The government wrapped up its consultation period on the legislation last month, while the senate committee is expected to deliver its final report by Aug. 1.

By Mark Tilly – mark@carbon-pulse.com

