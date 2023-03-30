Rimba Raya resolution boosts Canadian VER investor’s 2023 outlook

Published 19:34 on March 30, 2023 / Last updated at 19:56 on March 30, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A Toronto-based VER investor is confident the recent validation of the Indonesian Rimba Raya REDD+ project and increasing corporate offset demand will improve its growth prospects this year, the firm said in a financial results call on Thursday even as it continues to post higher net losses on its books.