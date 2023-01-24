The EU will push back the deadlines for member states to hand out free EUAs and for installations to surrender allowances each year, acknowledging that the process of calculating allocations has been made more complicated by the need to adjust handouts according to individual installations’ output levels.
EU to push back ETS allocation and compliance deadlines to accommodate administrative workload
