UPDATE – US-based investment firm nets over $100 million for global carbon allowance fund

Published 19:14 on January 23, 2023 / Last updated at 19:56 on January 23, 2023

A New York-headquartered asset manager substantially ramped up its sales over the last 12 months in a fund that invests in compliance carbon markets worldwide, according to a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday.