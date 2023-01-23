Americas > UPDATE – US-based investment firm nets over $100 million for global carbon allowance fund

UPDATE – US-based investment firm nets over $100 million for global carbon allowance fund

Published 19:14 on January 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:56 on January 23, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US  /  No Comments

A New York-headquartered asset manager substantially ramped up its sales over the last 12 months in a fund that invests in compliance carbon markets worldwide, according to a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday.

*Updates with a response from Kepos*

