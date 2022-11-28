VCM Report: Value of trades falls sharply amid bargain-hunting

Published 20:32 on November 28, 2022 / Last updated at 23:27 on November 28, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Prompt carbon credit prices edged lower over the past week, but the slight moves masked a much heavier bearish step identified by data aggregator AlliedOffsets, which flagged a slide in transactional value that likely reflects bargain hunting at the expense of fresher and more expensive vintages.