Expected size of Innovation Fund critical to design of EU industry support schemes

Published 20:14 on November 28, 2022 / Last updated at 20:14 on November 28, 2022

The European Commission is honing its support policies for clean hydrogen and other low-carbon solutions – with the first pilot Contract for Difference (CfD) expected next year – but uncertainty over the future volume of the Innovation Fund leaves questions hanging over the best design details.