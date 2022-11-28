US forest carbon firm lays off nearly half its workforce amid weak voluntary demand, buyer cynicism

A US-based forest carbon tech firm has laid off nearly half of its workforce as a result of sluggish voluntary credit demand and widespread buyer cynicism surrounding nature-based solutions.