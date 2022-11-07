EUAs were slightly firmer in light trading on Monday as the market eyed the resumption of the political process around the REPowerEU initiative and the Fit for 55 reforms, while energy prices dropped amid forecasts for unseasonably mild temperatures.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
