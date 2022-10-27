The risk of significant heavy industry capacity reduction in Europe is increasing, as major metal and chemical producers warned this week that output cuts due to extreme energy prices may soon become permanent, with experts suggesting that this may not be fully priced into the carbon market.
ANALYSIS: European heavy industry threatens to flee as energy costs bite
The risk of significant heavy industry capacity reduction in Europe is increasing, as major metal and chemical producers warned this week that output cuts due to extreme energy prices may soon become permanent, with experts suggesting that this may not be fully priced into the carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.