ANALYSIS: European heavy industry threatens to flee as energy costs bite

Published 17:14 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 17:14 on October 27, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The risk of significant heavy industry capacity reduction in Europe is increasing, as major metal and chemical producers warned this week that output cuts due to extreme energy prices may soon become permanent, with experts suggesting that this may not be fully priced into the carbon market.