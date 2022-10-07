Egypt is touting several African carbon credit projects for international funding as part of package of investments it aims to showcase at next month’s COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, even as observers look for more climate action from the meeting’s host.
UN talks host Egypt pitches for carbon projects among funding aims as domestic efforts downplayed.
