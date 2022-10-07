ICAO agrees non-binding net zero 2050 target, sets new CORSIA baseline

Published 19:22 on October 7, 2022 / Last updated at 19:22 on October 7, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Governments on Friday agreed at UN body ICAO to a long term aspirational goal (LTAG) of reaching net zero aviation emissions by 2050, while adopting a controversial baseline for the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.