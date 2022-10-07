Governments on Friday agreed at UN body ICAO to a long term aspirational goal (LTAG) of reaching net zero aviation emissions by 2050, while adopting a controversial baseline for the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
ICAO agrees non-binding net zero 2050 target, sets new CORSIA baseline
