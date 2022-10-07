FEATURE: War and trade – How Russia’s aggression has transformed the politics of CBAM

Published 14:41 on October 7, 2022 / Last updated at 15:15 on October 7, 2022

The EU’s grand plan to establish a carbon border tax on CO2-intensive goods, once at the core of the global trade debate, is set to enter choppy waters as the bloc strives to secure critical raw materials and energy supply amid a much-shakier geopolitical landscape and enhanced dependency on the US.