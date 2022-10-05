Urgent need for EU green hydrogen infrastructure as gas, carbon prices send fuel switch signal -experts

Published 11:53 on October 5, 2022 / Last updated at 12:55 on October 5, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

With gas prices set to remain elevated for at least five years, there is now a clear price signal for green hydrogen switching supported by a carbon price, experts told an event on Wednesday, noting that a lack of infrastructure is now a more significant bottleneck to decarbonising heavy industry and transport in the EU.