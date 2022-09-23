UKAs to maintain premium to EUA prices despite waning hedging demand –analyst

UK allowances will maintain their premium to EUAs in the coming years as the British market remains structurally tighter than its European counterpart, even as forward hedging demand for UKAs declines over the rest of the decade, according to an analyst.