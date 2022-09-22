California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell on revamped selling pressure this week amid a bearish macroeconomic environment, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) also lost ground as speculators offloaded permits and compliance entities stayed on the sidelines.
NA Markets: CCA prices tread lower amid lack of drivers, RGAs fade to 2-mth low
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell on revamped selling pressure this week amid a bearish macroeconomic environment, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) also lost ground as speculators offloaded permits and compliance entities stayed on the sidelines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.