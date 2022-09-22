NA Markets: CCA prices tread lower amid lack of drivers, RGAs fade to 2-mth low

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell on revamped selling pressure this week amid a bearish macroeconomic environment, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) also lost ground as speculators offloaded permits and compliance entities stayed on the sidelines.