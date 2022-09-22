A faster phase-out of free emissions allowance allocations to steel firms in the EU would incentivise steel scrap recycling on the continent and prevent millions of tonnes of carbon-intensive exports to countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Turkey, a report has found.
Faster free allocation phaseout would aid EU steel decarbonisation by curbing scrap exports -report
A faster phase-out of free emissions allowance allocations to steel firms in the EU would incentivise steel scrap recycling on the continent and prevent millions of tonnes of carbon-intensive exports to countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Turkey, a report has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.