The number of global hydrogen projects in the pipeline has reached a new high of 680, reflecting investment of $240 billion, but investment proposals will need to reach to $700 bln by 2030 if low carbon hydrogen is to align with a net zero emissions by 2050 pathway, an industry report has said.
Clean hydrogen project pipeline rising but investment needs to triple by 2030 for net zero alignment -report
The number of global hydrogen projects in the pipeline has reached a new high of 680, reflecting investment of $240 billion, but investment proposals will need to reach to $700 bln by 2030 if low carbon hydrogen is to align with a net zero emissions by 2050 pathway, an industry report has said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.