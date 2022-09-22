Clean hydrogen project pipeline rising but investment needs to triple by 2030 for net zero alignment -report

Published 06:19 on September 22, 2022

The number of global hydrogen projects in the pipeline has reached a new high of 680, reflecting investment of $240 billion, but investment proposals will need to reach to $700 bln by 2030 if low carbon hydrogen is to align with a net zero emissions by 2050 pathway, an industry report has said.