A number of large US investment banks are threatening to leave the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) over legal fears, putting in jeopardy the future of the coalition of institutions formed last year by UN climate envoy and former central bank head Mark Carney to help fight climate change.
US banks threaten to quit Carney climate finance group over legal risks
