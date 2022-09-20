LCFS Market: California prices dive to 5-year low as selling pressure persists

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values declined to a five-year low on Monday afternoon before swiftly rebounding, although sell-side pressure continues to weigh on the clean fuels market.

LCFS credits for prompt delivery on the physical market traded down to $73 on Monday afternoon, a 9.6% drop from the $80.75 settlement on Friday, according to broker data.

However, prices quickly snapped back to negate most of these losses, with the prompt contract settling at $76, the data showed.

Still, this marked the lowest prompt settlement for LCFS credits since July 31, 2017, and exceeded the most recent multi-year low set in June.

Market participants said the selling pressure began in the physical spot market on Friday and then broadened on Monday, with the ICE Futures screen heavily offered.

A broker noted commodity traders were seen behind most of the transactions on Monday.

“Refiners took their fill, bids were out, and so traders and the [futures] swung lower pretty rapidly there yesterday afternoon,” a second broker said, adding that the market recovered on thin volume.

Several traders were unsure what directly caused the sell-off on Monday, but the bearish pressure continues a 1.5-year downturn in LCFS values, with prices having trended down from around $200 at the start of 2021.

Higher volumes of renewable diesel, renewable natural gas, electric vehicles, and other low-carbon fuels have flowed into California due to the LCFS price incentive, swelling the programme’s surplus bank and hammering credit prices.

As a result, a former official for California regulator ARB last week said the agency should incorporate a self-ratcheting mechanism into its upcoming LCFS rulemaking in order increase programme ambition without the need for a formal process.

The ARB has asked for public feedback on ramping up the current LCFS carbon intensity (CI) reduction target of 20% below 2010 levels by 2030 once the California Scoping Plan update is finalised by year-end.

LCFS credits had plateaued on Tuesday, with credits for Q3 2023 delivery on the physical market bid/offered at $77/80 in the afternoon, a third broker noted.

Meanwhile, a very heavy 40,000 Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) credits for prompt delivery on the physical market traded at $120 on Monday, and settled 4.3% higher on the day at $119, brokers noted.

The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on Friday will vote on a rulemaking to increase the OCFP 2030 CI reduction target to 20% below 2015 levels and 37% by 2035, up from the current 10% by 2025 goal.

