Insurer Aon partners with nature project financier to help ease developer risks

Published 20:44 on September 20, 2022 / Last updated at 20:44 on September 20, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Aon on Tuesday announced plans to become the first major insurance provider to partner with a project financier to help de-risk nature-based projects vulnerable to fire and other perils.