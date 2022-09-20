A dearth of REDD recent-vintage issuance coupled with news of a slight year-on-year increase in offset retirement levels helped push up nature offset prices over the week, although liquidity remained thin.
VCM Report: Dearth of fresh issuance lifts nature-based offsets, but liquidity still thin
