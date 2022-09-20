New York City not pursuing cap-and-trade for building sector GHG goals

Published 18:52 on September 20, 2022 / Last updated at 18:52 on September 20, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York City's plan to rapidly slash emissions from its buildings will not include a cap-and-trade option, even as a study required by the Big Apple’s climate law showed benefits of adopting such a mechanism, according to municipal government documents.