Oil rich Nigeria has unveiled its energy transition plan that targets an end to energy poverty by 2030 enshrines a 2060 net zero emissions goal, with key focus on power sector reform, gas and solar growth, and securing $10 billion of foreign investment per year to meet the climate neutral target.
Nigeria prioritises energy access in gas-focused transition light on carbon pricing detail
Oil rich Nigeria has unveiled its energy transition plan that targets an end to energy poverty by 2030 enshrines a 2060 net zero emissions goal, with key focus on power sector reform, gas and solar growth, and securing $10 billion of foreign investment per year to meet the climate neutral target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.