Project developer teams up with removals platform to scale biochar

Published 18:02 on August 24, 2022 / Last updated at 18:02 on August 24, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A large project developer and a carbon removal credit platform have teamed up to scale biochar projects globally in the wake of certifier Verra publishing its methodology for this type of CO2 removal.