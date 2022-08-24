A New York-based CO2 removals manager and advisor received a $60 mln investment from two groups of venture capital and asset management firms, the company announced Wednesday.
US carbon management firm nets $60 mln from global asset managers
A New York-based CO2 removals manager and advisor received a $60 mln investment from two groups of venture capital and asset management firms, the company announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.