Americas > Enhanced California 2030 climate goal set for legislative committee vote Thursday

Enhanced California 2030 climate goal set for legislative committee vote Thursday

Published 19:37 on August 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:37 on August 24, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A California Senate committee will vote Thursday on whether to advance legislation that would adopt a more ambitious 2030 GHG reduction target for the state.

A California Senate committee will vote Thursday on whether to advance legislation that would adopt a more ambitious 2030 GHG reduction target for the state.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software