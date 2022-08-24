WCI Q3 auction clearing price shocks to downside, breaking streak of all-time highs

Published 20:24 on August 24, 2022 / Last updated at 20:26 on August 24, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California-Quebec August current vintage auction settled at the lowest clearing price in a year, with the sale clearing the second-greatest discount to the secondary market on record and well below most traders’ expectations, according to results published Wednesday.