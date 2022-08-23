*Incorporates additional feedback, details of other Newsom climate proposals*
UPDATE – California lawmaker introduces bill to adopt governor’s higher 2030 climate target
A California state assemblymember amended legislation Tuesday to introduce Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) more ambitious 2030 GHG reduction target, with a vote potentially coming later this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.