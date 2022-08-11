VER marketplace launches forestry offset project in Canadian provinces

Published 23:27 on August 11, 2022 / Last updated at 23:27 on August 11, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A nature-based climate tech marketplace focused on improved forest management and tonne-year accounting announced its first project outside the US on Thursday, choosing a pair of neighbouring Canadian provinces for the location.