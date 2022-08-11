California market participants support tightening LCFS stringency, caution on several ARB proposals

Credit and deficit generators in California’s low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programme, trade associations, and environmental consultants have urged state regulator ARB to increase LCFS stringency, but cautioned on several ARB proposals in feedback submitted in response to the agency’s July public workshop discussing potential changes to the programme.