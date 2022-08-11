NA Markets: CCA prices hit 2-mth high on ambitious Newsom climate proposal, RGGI drags

Published 22:45 on August 11, 2022 / Last updated at 22:45 on August 11, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged this week on a document outlining Governor Gavin Newsom’s plans to hike the state’s 2030 climate targets and ahead of next week’s Q3 WCI auction, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) were flat as uncertainty remained regarding Pennsylvania’s allowance volumes for the September auction.