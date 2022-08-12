Americas > Microsoft increases investments in DAC credits

Microsoft increases investments in DAC credits

Published 00:02 on August 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:02 on August 12, 2022  /  Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Technology giant Microsoft has stepped up plans to become carbon negative by 2030 by extending its investment in direct air capture (DAC) company Heirloom Carbon.

Technology giant Microsoft has stepped up plans to become carbon negative by 2030 by extending its investment in direct air capture (DAC) company Heirloom Carbon.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software