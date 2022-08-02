Americas > Asset manager Kepos raises $76 mln for new carbon fund

Asset manager Kepos raises $76 mln for new carbon fund

Published 22:34 on August 2, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:34 on August 2, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, US  /  No Comments

New York-headquartered hedge fund Kepos Capital has raised over $76 million for a new carbon-focused investment vehicle, as financial interest in the space steadies into the late summer.

New York-headquartered hedge fund Kepos Capital has raised over $76 million for a new carbon-focused investment vehicle, as financial interest in the space steadies into the late summer.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software