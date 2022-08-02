Asset manager Kepos raises $76 mln for new carbon fund

Published 22:34 on August 2, 2022 / Last updated at 22:34 on August 2, 2022 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, US / No Comments

New York-headquartered hedge fund Kepos Capital has raised over $76 million for a new carbon-focused investment vehicle, as financial interest in the space steadies into the late summer.