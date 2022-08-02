US company advances VCS project to mainstream carbon credits from agricultural land

A technology company announced Tuesday that its proposed project to scale up regenerative agriculture is the first in the US to enter the validation round under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard, with the related protocol potentially seeing significant credit issuance from other jurisdictions.