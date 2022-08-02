RFS Market: RIN prices near 2-mth high on import buying

Published 22:41 on August 2, 2022

US biofuel credit (RIN) values on Tuesday rose to highs not seen since early June, which market participants attributed to demand from Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) importers and declining ethanol producer margins.