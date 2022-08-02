US biofuel credit (RIN) values on Tuesday rose to highs not seen since early June, which market participants attributed to demand from Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) importers and declining ethanol producer margins.
RFS Market: RIN prices near 2-mth high on import buying
