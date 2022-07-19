A US-based conservation organisation on Tuesday announced a multi-million-dollar green bond to support drastically scaling up its small acreage forest offsets programme.
US forest group issues green bond to finance nature-based carbon offsets
A US-based conservation organisation on Tuesday announced a multi-million-dollar green bond to support drastically scaling up its small acreage forest offsets programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.