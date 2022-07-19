Washington carbon market stakeholders fixating on compliance costs, offsets ahead of final regulation

Washington electric and natural gas utilities are seeking further cost relief for consumers and a level playing field in the state's final cap-and-trade regulation, while offset protocols are also a concern for creating a viable carbon credit market and eventually linking with the California-Quebec programme, according to public comments.