First voluntary offsets project partnership launched for produce growers

Published 23:05 on July 19, 2022 / Last updated at 23:05 on July 19, 2022 / Americas, International, Mexico, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A global offset developer and a North American farming financier launched on Tuesday an industry-first programme for produce growers of primary crops to participate in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).