Loss and damage “shield” to be launched at COP27 -Petersberg Climate Dialogue

Published 20:27 on July 19, 2022 / Last updated at 20:38 on July 19, 2022

Germany confirmed details of its proposed “global shield” on Tuesday, aiming to “acknowledge” and “address” loss and damage caused by climate change impacts on the world’s most vulnerable countries, while the nation also announced a new partnership to import natural gas and hydrogen.